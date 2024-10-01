Moscow to clarify joint nuclear response procedures with Minsk later, diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia will provide timely clarifications regarding the decision-making mechanisms between Moscow and Minsk concerning nuclear responses, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"I cannot comment on such issues today. All explanations regarding this will be given in due time," the senior Russian diplomat said when asked whether a decision to use nuclear weapons will be made jointly with Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired a Security Council meeting on nuclear deterrence on September 25. Such events were never publicized previously. This time around, the head of state delivered opening remarks as he announced revisions to the country’s nuclear doctrine.

The current edition of Russia’s nuclear doctrine was approved in June 2020, replacing a previous similar document that remained in force for about a decade.