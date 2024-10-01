Fortunes of richest Russians up 31 bln since start of year — Bloomberg

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The fortunes of Russia's richest businessmen have increased by $31.025 bln since the beginning of this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is calculated in particular on the basis of the cost of companies’ stocks.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, since the beginning of this year, Andrey Melnichenko, co-founder of EuroChem and SUEK companies, has earned $6.22 bln bringing his fortune to $25 bln. The fortune of founder of Severstal Alexey Mordashov has increased by $5 bln to $25.9 bln. In the meantime, Board Chairman of NLMK Vladimir Lisin has earned $4.27 bln, which brings his fortune to $28.2 bln.

Shareholder of Russia’s largest iron ore producer Metalloinvest Alisher Usmanov sustained the heaviest losses in the period, with his fortune losing $5.51 bln to $15.6 bln.

Since March 2012, the agency has been publishing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which includes information on the wealth of the 500 richest people on the planet.