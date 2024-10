UNITED NATIONS, October 1. /TASS/. The Iranian government has not informed the US of its strike on Israel ahead of time, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN said.

According to its statement, made available to journalists, Iran has not informed the US but sent a serious warning following the attack.

Earlier, Reuters, citing an Iranian official, said that Iran had warned the US via diplomatic channels about the upcoming missile strike on Israeli territory.