Russian diplomat sees Middle East escalation as complete failure of Biden’s administration

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden's policy in the Middle East has proved to be a failure as tensions in the region are escalating, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"A complete failure of the Biden administration in the Middle East. A bloody drama that is only gaining momentum. The White House's inarticulate statements demonstrate complete helplessness in resolving crises. The efforts of [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken have led to tens of thousands of victims and a stalemate," the she wrote on Telegram.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. The group confirmed his death and vowed to continue standing up to Israel. Overnight into October 1, the IDF announced a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.

On October 1, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out a massive attack on Israel with ballistic and hypersonic missiles. An air raid alert was issued throughout the Israel, and people were ordered to take shelter. The IRGC said 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel said Iran launched about 180 rockets, but most of them were intercepted. Israel said the Iranian attack did not cripple the combat readiness of the Israeli Air Force.