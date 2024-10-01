IDF allows residents to leave shelters following Iranian attack

TEL AVIV, October 1. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has allowed residents to leave shelters.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a special address that Iran’s massive missile strike has ended. According to him, it was decided that it is now permitted to leave protected spaces in all areas across the country.

"There were a small number of hits in the center of Israel, and other hits in southern Israel. The majority of the incoming missiles were intercepted by Israel and a defensive coalition led by the United States," Hagari said.

Earlier, the IDF said that Iran had launched a projectile attack on Israeli territory. Air raid warnings were issued across the country with residents recommended to take shelter.