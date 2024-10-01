United States sanctions seven individuals, two legal entities from Russia

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. The United States Department of the Treasury added seven Russian citizens and two companies registered in Russia to its sanctions list for cybercrimes, according to a statement on the website of the US financial department.

Inclusion in the list of restrictions entails the freezing of assets in the United States and banning American citizens and companies from doing business with the sanctioned persons and entities.

The restrictions apply to Eduard Benderskiy, Vadim Pogodin, Beyat Ramazanov, Alexandr Ryzhenkov, Sergey Ryzhenkov, Aleksey Shchetinin, Viktor Yakubets, as well as Solar-Invest LLC and Vympel-Assistance LLC.

According to Washington, all of them are associated with the hacker group Evil Corp. Australia and the United Kingdom imposed similar sanctions on Tuesday, according to the US Department of the Treasury. The US Department of Justice also unsealed an indictment against an alleged Evil Corp member for allegedly using ransomware against U.S. computer systems.