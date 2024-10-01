Israeli foreign minister says Iran’s missile attack ‘crossed a red line’

TEL AVIV, October 2. /TASS/. Iran’s missile attack on Israel crossed a "red line," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said.

"Today, the Ayatollah regime has crossed the red line - and the State of Israel will not remain silent in the face of Iran's brutal attack on our citizens. The entire free world must stand with Israel to stop the Iranian axis of evil - before it’s too late," he said on X.

Katz thanked some international politicians that expressed support to Israel.

"The support and solidarity from leaders and nations around the world will never be forgotten. We know who our friends are," he said.

Earlier, Israeli said a massive missile attack came from Iran. An air raid alert was issued throughout the country, and people were ordered to take refuge in shelters. According to the latest data, about 180 missiles were launched toward Israel, but most of them, according to Israel, were intercepted.