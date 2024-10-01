Russian troops control larger part of Ugledar in DPR, says politician

MELITOPOL, October 1. /TASS/. Russian troops have gained control of the southern, western and eastern parts of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in battles and the Ukrainian military holds only the city’s northern part, Civic Chamber member Vladimir Rogov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Our troops are advancing in Ugledar and now the west, the south and the east are under control. The enemy is located in the north of the community and is being further destroyed. Last night, artillery and multiple launch rocket systems delivered joint strikes at Ukrainian army positions," the politician said.

Ukrainian troops are already chaotically fleeing Ugledar, he said.

"The sole rural road, along which they can flee is being shelled [by Russian forces]. The runaway of a half of those who are trying to retreat from the city is a good result," he pointed out.

Russia’s tricolor flags have been raised at heights controlled by Russian troops in various parts of Ugledar, the politician added.

"Ugledar is being steadily liberated from the occupation step by step," he stressed.

Ugledar is situated about 60-70 km southwest of Donetsk. The city is a key logistics hub in the Donetsk People’s Republic that still remains under Kiev’s influence. With the liberation of Ugledar, Russian forces will push the Ukrainian military farther away from the DPR capital and reduce the number of Kiev’s bombardments of Yelenovka and the outskirts of Volnovakha.

In addition, this will increase pressure on Kiev’s Kurakhovo combat group and logistics points leading to the city of Zaporozhye and will further enable Russian troops to press ahead towards Zaporozhye and Kurakhovo that is used to supply the Ukrainian army’s Zaporozhye and Krasnoarmeisk (Pokrovsk) battlegroups.