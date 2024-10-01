DONETSK, October 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have left their positions in the central part of Ugledar in the Donbass region, defense circles told TASS on Tuesday.

"Scattered enemy groups are unable to hold defense in Ugledar. The enemy has been forced to abandon positions in the central part," the defense circles said.

The Ukrainian troops leave a lot of wounded fellow servicemen, most of whom die of their wounds and also due to the absence of medical assistance, the defense circles said.

"Russian fighters are trying to save abandoned Ukrainian soldiers but frequently they simply come too late," the defense circles said.