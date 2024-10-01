High-Precision Systems delivers Pantsir missile systems to army ahead of schedule — Rostec

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The High-Precision Systems holding company (part of the Rostec state corporation) delivered Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun systems to frontline troops ahead of schedule as part of the 2024 state defense order, Rostec’s press service reported.

"The High-Precision Systems holding company of the Rostec state corporation delivered a batch of Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun systems to the military as part of the 2024 state defense order. The vehicles were produced by the Tula-based Instrument Design Bureau ahead of schedule. The equipment passed the necessary tests and was approved by military inspection representatives," Rostec reported.

According to Rostec, new modifications made to the Pantsir have improved its performance against drones, shells and missiles. Combat use of the system showed that these modifications hit their mark, Rostec stressed.

Earlier, the developers noted that in the course of the special military operation the Pantsir has proved its effectiveness against both ATACMS ballistic missiles and Storm Shadow cruise missiles. Rostec also reported that successful trials had been carried out for a compact missile of this air defense system meant to counter drones.

The Pantsir air defense missile and gun system was developed by the Tula-based Instrument Design Bureau (part of the High-Precision Systems holding). It is intended for close-range defense of civilian and military facilities, as well as for covering long-range air defense systems. In the Russian armed forces, it is represented by the Pantsir-S1 modification with a multi-channel target acquisition and tracking system. It is capable of hitting air targets flying at speeds of up to 1,000 m/s, at a distance of 200 m to 20 km.