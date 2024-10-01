Russian, Libyan diplomats discuss situation in Libya

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Libyan Ambassador to Russia Mohamed Magrawi discussed the development of the situation in and around Libya.

"During the conversation, the sides paid special attention to the development of the situation in and around Libya. At the same time, Russia confirmed its readiness to further promote the Libyan inclusive political process in order to achieve a lasting settlement in this country," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

As the ministry noted, some practical issues concerning further strengthening of traditionally friendly Russian-Libyan ties were also discussed.

The meeting was held at the request of the Libyan side.