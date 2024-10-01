Concept for common exchange market of goods signed at meeting of EAEU prime ministers

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. The participants of the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union’s (EAEU) prime ministers have signed a decree on approval of the concept for the formation of the common exchange market of goods, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters on the sidelines of the Eurasian economic forum.

"It has been signed. We discussed the issue in detail during the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission," he said when asked a respective question.

It was decided that "the issues of oil and petroleum products should be regulated by other documents," the official added.

The press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) told TASS earlier that the formation of the common exchange market of goods in the EAEU would be held in three stages and finalize in 2025. After the concept it is suggested that the program for development of the common exchange market be approved.

The formation of the common exchange market of goods is implied by the Strategy through 2025.