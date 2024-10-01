{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Concept for common exchange market of goods signed at meeting of EAEU prime ministers

It was decided that "the issues of oil and petroleum products should be regulated by other documents," the official added

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. The participants of the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union’s (EAEU) prime ministers have signed a decree on approval of the concept for the formation of the common exchange market of goods, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters on the sidelines of the Eurasian economic forum.

"It has been signed. We discussed the issue in detail during the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission," he said when asked a respective question.

It was decided that "the issues of oil and petroleum products should be regulated by other documents," the official added.

The press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) told TASS earlier that the formation of the common exchange market of goods in the EAEU would be held in three stages and finalize in 2025. After the concept it is suggested that the program for development of the common exchange market be approved.

The formation of the common exchange market of goods is implied by the Strategy through 2025.

Price of gas from EU for Moldova to go down by more than 24 euro in October — Moldovagaz
In 2022, Gazprom, which was previously the only gas supplier to the republic, reduced its daily supply by 30%
Read more
US, NATO unleash new war in Middle East — Iranian expert
According to Ruhollah Modabber, Western and US supporters are too careless, if they think that the Israeli military operation is temporary
Read more
Russian government presented draft federal budget to lower house of parliament
The State Duma is to review the draft budget within 60 days
Read more
Putin exhaustively outlines directions for updating Russian nuclear doctrine — diplomat
On September 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced some changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine at a permanent meeting of the Security Council
Read more
Russian troops damage Ukrainian army’s supply bridge in DPR
This is one of the key motorways used for supplying the enemy’s garrisons in Selidovo and Kurakhovo, the defense circles said
Read more
Bold Russian jet maneuver near Alaska shows who ‘rules the roost’ — analyst
Accordnig to the expert, "It's not so much about professionalism as the extreme courage"
Read more
New NATO secretary-general outlines his top priorities in office
As his third priority, Mark Rutte cited strengthening the partnership with "the European Union and with countries around the world that share" NATO’s interests and values
Read more
PREVIEW: Candidates for US vice president to take part in televised debate
David Vance and Tim Walz will not receive the questions they will be asked in advance
Read more
Ensuring security in Donbass, Novorossiya government’s top priority — Putin
On the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia, the head of state participated in an opening ceremony for new social facilities in these regions via video link
Read more
Putin appoints new members of Russia’s Security Council
Former plenipotentiary representative in the Urals Vladimir Yakushev is excluded from the Security Council by the same decree
Read more
Russian troops liberate Nelepovka community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 560 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Hezbollah conducts strike on northern Israel before its launch of ground operation
This was a pre-emptive attack aimed at preventing Israel’s invasion in southern Lebanon
Read more
Israeli airstrikes on Damascus cause casualties
The strikes triggered a major fire in the Mezzeh district, Al Hadath reported
Read more
Russian prime minister arrives in Iran on official visit
During his visit to Iran, Mikhail Mishustin will hold talks with President Masoud Pezeshkian and First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref, the Russian government said
Read more
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
Read more
Israel weighs option of talks between Netanyahu, Putin — report
It is reported that the two leaders last spoke in December 2023
Read more
Decision not to summon Skripals to court violates Russia’s right — Russian Embassy in UK
The statement was published as a response to the position of former Justice of the UK Supreme Court Anthony Hughes who was chairing the inquiry into the death of the British woman Dawn Sturgess
Read more
Kremlin says not to 'over-interpret' new nuclear doctrine amid special op
According to Dmitry Peskov, "the special military operation is progressing as planned, and not everything needs to be linked to it"
Read more
No 'magic capability' to change face of Ukraine conflict, US official says
According to Matthew Miller, Washington viewed "all the capabilities and all the tactics" to support Kiev
Read more
Russia’s manufacturing PMI index down to 49.5 points in September
The drop became the first since July 2022
Read more
Special military operation to be over when all Russia’s goals met — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov’s words come in the wake of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s statement that the Ukrainian conflict would go the way of the "Korean scenario," implying that it would last for decades
Read more
Biden questions Zelensky’s decision to attack Russia’s Kursk Region — media
The US president is also "somewhat dubious about Zelensky’s 'victory plan,'" which the latter presented to him during a visit to Washington on September 26
Read more
Lebanese troops pull back from border with Israel — agency
According to the Al Hadath TV channel, army is evacuating eight observation posts from the Blue Line
Read more
Scholz hopes to hold conversation with Putin in coming weeks — media
As the weekly Die Zeit emphasized, Olaf Scholz last talked with Putin in December 2022, also over the phone
Read more
Israel to begin 'next phase' of operation against Hezbollah soon — defense minister
Yoav Gallant added that this will complete the important mission of returning the residents to their homes
Read more
Israeli army announces start of ground operation in southern Lebanon
Military stressed that "the IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command"
Read more
High-Precision Systems delivers Pantsir missile systems to army ahead of schedule — Rostec
According to Rostec, new modifications made to the Pantsir have improved its performance against drones, shells and missiles
Read more
Borrell issues call to allow use of Western weapons for strikes on Russian airports
Top EU diplomat claimed that the West "promised to support Ukraine with whatever it takes for as long as it takes and the energy front will be decisive this winter"
Read more
IDF plans swift operation in southern Lebanon — army spokesman
Daniel Hagari stressed that the main goal of these actions is dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure which, according to the IDF, was ready to be used for offensive actions against Israel
Read more
Administration reports active fighting near liberated Vishnevoye in Kharkov Region
This is the first liberated settlement of the Izyum district
Read more
Israeli attack on Damascus kills three civilians
Nine people was injured
Read more
NATO troops to come under control of alliance force commander in Europe — Pentagon
NATO representatives have not previously reported on such large-scale plans
Read more
Iranian attack on Israel continues, army detects launches, intercepts missiles — army
The people are instructed "to remain in a protected space until further notice"
Read more
Russian forces cut off Selidovo-Kurakhovo road in DPR
In addition, Russian troops keep a railway road near the settlement of Tsukurino under their gunfire control
Read more
IAEA chief to visit Minsk, Belarusian nuclear power plant — statement
The visit comes as the global nuclear watchdog "is focusing on ensuring nuclear safety and security in the region," the IAEA said
Read more
Ukrainian army controls less than one percent of LPR territory, military expert says
Andrey Marochko specified that "a small piece of land" in the Svatovo and Kremennaya area remained under Ukraine’s control
Read more
US claims to have received intelligence about Iran's preparations to strike Israel — media
The source assured that the US is assisting Israel in preparing for defense
Read more
Israeli army has not yet crossed Lebanese border, source says
According to him, artillery preparation is underway
Read more
Ukraine’s defense chief to send three of his deputies packing
Rustem Umerov said he will appoint replacements in a separate announcement
Read more
Changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine do not affect NATO policy — secretary general
Jens Stoltenberg urged the alliance’s members to continue their aid to Kiev without succumbing to "nuclear rhetoric" purportedly emanating from Russia
Read more
Liberation of Ugledar paving way to large lithium deposit — expert
"Full-scale lithium production on already explored reserves can be an important element of replenishing the budget of the Donetsk People’s Republic and significantly help the Western countries in making the energy transition," Nikolay Novik noted
Read more
US attempts to inflict strategic defeat on Russia should not be underestimated — diplomat
Earlier, Russian ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov commented on the US administration's statements about allowing Kiev to attack deep into Russia, saying that the US goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia is not feasible
Read more
Ground operation in Lebanon, threat of wider conflict: tensions escalate in Middle East
Read more
Israeli aircraft start carrying out strikes on southern outskirts of Beirut
Sounds of explosions are coming from the Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp
Read more
Turkey unable to resell S-400 to third countries without Russia’s consent — Lavrov
There is the end-user certificate, which is part and parcel of the arms supply contract, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky will end up in prison
According to Artyom Dmitruk, the conflict could have been ended as long ago as March 2022
Read more
Putin congratulates China’s Xi on 75th anniversary of PRC’s founding — Kremlin
The Russian president extended his heartfelt wishes of good health and every success to his Chinese counterpart as he wished happiness and prosperity to all Chinese citizens
Read more
Russia insists changed situation must be taken into account in reducing strategic arms
"Although this is an impersonal piece of information citing some source, generally its meaning is identical to the statement that our head of state [Vladimir Putin] made earlier this year," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
Russia owns initiative in Ukrainian conflict — Serbian president
According to Aleksandar Vucic, European leaders do not want to hear his analysis of the situation in Ukraine because they consider themselves "the smartest people in the world"
Read more
Hezbollah reports rocket attack on Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv
Hezbollah said that the group had attacked the Glilot base, home to the Israel Defense Forces’ Unit 8200, responsible for signal intelligence
Read more
Israel to face challenging days, citizens should follow army’s instructions — Netanyahu
The Israeli prime minister believes the Jewish state to be living through the "days of great achievements," which includes the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Shia group Hezbollah, in Lebanon, as well as "huge explosions"
Read more
Majority of Russians happy about accession of new regions — poll
15% of respondents reported being neutral to the accession of the new territories, while another 9% stated that they were against the move
Read more
Russian fighters systematically liberate Kursk Region — commander
"The situation is under control, we are slowly pushing the enemy out of our territory," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Iraqi troops on border with Syria on full alert — army spokesman
Yahya Rasool stressed that, despite the tense situation, 144 refugees from Lebanon arrived in Iraq on Monday
Read more
Iran fires over 500 missiles at Israel — newspaper
Earlier, the Israeli army said that Iran had launched a missile attack on the country
Read more
Pilots praise new MiG-35 fighter jet after test flight
The plane's operating range exceeds that of the MiG-29 aircraft by 50%
Read more
Press review: Moscow snubs US on arms control and Kiev not fan of China peace initiative
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 1st
Read more
PREVIEW: Russian PM to take part in EAEU events in Armenia
Mishustin arrived in Yerevan on Monday
Read more
Putin receives direct reports from servicemen on Russian advances near Ugledar — Kremlin
Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that the Russian forces are improving their positions in Ugledar every day
Read more
Russia wants to bring cooperation with Iran to higher level — Russian prime minister
Mikhail Mishustin emphasized that Moscow prioritizes expanding trade and economic cooperation, diversifying bilateral trade, and enhancing its structure, and proposed continuing efforts to increase trade turnover
Read more
Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
The Russian troops are systematically liberating the Kursk Region, clearing it of Ukrainian servicemen, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Russian Su-35 jets back aviation striking Ukrainian military facilities in Kursk Region
"The crews of the Su-35 fighter jets patrolled the ordered areas and backed the bomber and assault aviation, as well as army helicopters striking Ukrainian military facilities and equipment," the ministry said
Read more
Russia condemns Israeli strikes on Damascus, is in constant contact with Syria — Kremlin
Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry reported that Israel had attacked the country with military jets and drones, killing three civilians and injuring nine others
Read more
Russia ready for long-term confrontation with US — Deputy Foreign Minister
"We are sending warning signals to our opponent so that they don’t underestimate our determination," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Mother of Russian POW being blackmailed with her son's torture
Valentina Ivanchenko says she has been repeatedly shown her son abused and tortured in real time
Read more
Biden may move to advance status of Ukraine’s NATO membership bid before leaving — FT
Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky "will once again plead for permission to hit targets inside Russia with western-supplied munitions," the newspaper wrote
Read more
Germany keeps ignoring Russia’s requests for information about Navalny’s health — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister said that Russia had rushed to transfer the blogger to Germany for treatment without bothering with the necessary formalities
Read more
Hezbollah to defeat Israel if it invades Lebanon — Executive Council member
Mahmoud Kamati said that movement's allies will intervene
Read more
Russian troops daily improve positions in Ugledar, says DPR head
Most Ukrainian recruits deployed to Ugledar surrender to Russian troops, Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Russian troops advance: situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military repelled two Ukrainian attempts to break through the border towards Novy Put
Read more
Israel's ground operation in Lebanon to entail years of fighting — Russian envoy
Anatoly Viktorov stressed that the Israeli politicians and military officers are "well aware of this"
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donbass, Kharkov Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 95 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
After incursion into Lebanon Israel may attack Iran — Iranian political scientist
"The invasion of Lebanon was Israel's message to the effect that the UN has completely lost credibility and authority," Professor Ruhollah Modabber added
Read more
Ukrainian troops leave positions in center of Ugledar in Donbass — defense circles
The Ukrainian troops leave a lot of wounded fellow servicemen, most of whom die of their wounds and also due to the absence of medical assistance, the defense circles said
Read more
Putin signs decree to call up 133,000 conscripts for military service in fall draft
The decree also orders to discharge the servicemen who have served the established term of conscripted military service
Read more
Explosion goes off in Tel Aviv area
A TASS reporter heard a loud booming sound in the Tel Aviv area shortly before
Read more
Houthis announce UAV strikes on targets in Tel Aviv, Eilat
Ansar Allah stated that the strikes were carried out in solidarity with resistance forces in Palestine and Lebanon
Read more
Party that stands against anti-Russian sanctions wins elections in Austria — TV
The ruling Austrian People's Party is currently in second place with 26.3%
Read more
Lithuania nixes economic treaties with Russia, Belarus
Speaking in the parliament, one of the initiators of the move, Vilius Semeska, claimed that economic cooperation is impossible
Read more
US, UK prepare Europe for suicide venture against Russia — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister pointed out the "pointlessness and danger of the very idea to fight to victory with a nuclear power like Russia"
Read more
Zaporozhye governor does not rule out Ukrainian hit on spent fuel reservoirs at nuke plant
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, "the actions of a terrorist regime are hard to predict"
Read more
Press review: Israel chips away at Hezbollah and China makes play for Ukraine peace
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 30th
Read more
Pentagon allocates $6.9 bln to make small diameter bombs for Ukraine, other countries
According to the document, "this contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Japan, Bulgaria, and Ukraine"
Read more
Press review: Putin sends nuke smoke signal to West and China shows off military might
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 26th
Read more
Russia's Pantsir to have no problems with shooting down F-16 fighter jet — Rostec
Earlier this year, the manufacturers said that the Pantsir system successfully coped with the destruction of both ATACMS ballistic missiles and Storm Shadow cruise missiles in the special operation
Read more
Hezbollah lost half of its arsenal, Al Arabiya says
According to the source, the Israeli side is intentionally concealing the scale of its armed incursion into southern Lebanon
Read more
Former Dutch PM Rutte becomes NATO’s secretary general
Jens Stoltenberg said since he took the helm at NATO in 2014 the alliance had gone "from only providing marginal support to Ukraine to now providing massive support" to it
Read more
Japanese government led by Fumio Kishida resigns
The country’s parliament will later hold an extraordinary session to elect Shigeru Ishiba as prime minister
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian howitzer in borderline Kursk area by Lancet munition
The D-30 howitzer of Ukrainian militants was destroyed by a direct hit
Read more
Russia says its Ka-52M helicopters take out Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk Region
After the use of air-borne weapons, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver, released heat traps and returned to the base, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Israeli tanks, artillery conduct heavy fire on Lebanon — report
The report came amid expectation that Israel could start a limited ground operation in Lebanon
Read more
Serbian sniper says Russia fights against 50 countries led by UK, US, France
According to Dejan Beric, fighters from these countries and their equipment are directly involved in the conflict
Read more
Russia, China achieved growth of trade volumes — Putin
"We set a high value on friendly, good-neighborly ties with Beijing," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Israel carries out strike on Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon — TV
According to Al Mayadeen, an explosion has rocked Saida
Read more
United States sanctions seven individuals, two legal entities from Russia
Inclusion in the list of restrictions entails the freezing of assets in the United States and banning American citizens and companies from doing business with the sanctioned persons and entities
Read more
Russia says its Lancet loitering munition destroys US-made М777 howitzer in Kursk Region
The Russian Defense Ministry released footage of the destruction of the artillery gun, which shows the detonation of its ammunition
Read more
Shigeru Ishiba elected Japan’s PM in vote
Ishiba scored 291 votes out of 465
Read more
Musk believes Democrats will destroy US constitution if they win presidential election
Earlier, the interpreneur said that the upcoming US presidential election in November could be the last for the United States if Republican candidate Donald Trump loses this year’s race
Read more
Fall conscription campaign kicks off in Russia
The conscripts will serve 12 months, while those called up a year ago will return home
Read more
Russian troops control larger part of Ugledar in DPR, says politician
Ukrainian troops are already chaotically fleeing Ugledar, Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
West set to stage chemical weapons use by Syria and Russia in Arab republic — SVR
According to the statement, "the leadership of the United States and Britain, being aware of their failed course towards inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia in the Ukraine conflict," pays special attention to undermining Russia’s prestige in Global South states
Read more