After incursion into Lebanon Israel may attack Iran — Iranian political scientist

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Iranian political scientist, Professor Ruhollah Modabber has shared with TASS his suspicion that Israel in the context of the United Nations’ utter inaction Israel will not stop at the ground operation in Lebanon and may invade Syria with the aim to attack Iran and Iraq.

"If no serious military deterrence measures are taken against Israel, after Lebanon it may invade Syria, from where it will attack targets in Iran and Iraq," the expert said. He sees two signs pointing in this direction: the prime minister of the Jewish state, Benjamin Netanyahu "decided to call his terrorist operation to assassinate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrullah a 'new order,' and from the rostrum of the UN General Assembly he showed a map of Lebanon, Syria, Iran and Iraq, with which he is plotting war."

"The invasion of Lebanon was Israel's message to the effect that the UN has completely lost credibility and authority. We have repeatedly seen how the world organization did not react in any way to the anti-human crimes of neo-Nazis and the US puppet [Ukrainian President] Vladimir Zelensky, kept silent about the Ukrainian strikes on residential buildings, Ukraine's use of cluster munitions and chemical weapons," Modabber noted.

"The UN can do nothing about the war that Israel has been waging in the Gaza Strip for almost a year now. This war has already killed more than 41,000 defenseless Palestinians." According to the expert, "the UN's silence over the crimes of Israel and Ukraine, which are under Washington's control, turns the world organization into a toy in the hands of the United States and Britain."

On September 27, Netanyahu in his speech at the UN General Assembly, showed maps with "cursed" and "blessed" countries.

Among the "cursed" he listed Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and a part of Yemen controlled by the rebel Houthi movement Ansar Allah. The head of the Israeli Cabinet also addressed the Iranian leadership. He said that Israel has "a long arm" that "can reach anywhere in Iran" and the Jewish state will respond to any attack by Tehran. On the same day, an Israeli Air Force strike on Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Nasrullah. In the early hours of October 1, the Israel Defense Forces announced a limited ground operation in border areas in southern Lebanon.