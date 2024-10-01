Israel to face challenging days, citizens should follow army’s instructions — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, October 1. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delivered a short address, warning about the upcoming "days of great challenges" and calling for the civilians to strictly obey the Home Front Command’s directives.

"What I ask of you is two things. One, to strictly obey the directives of the Home Front Command. It saves lives. And second, to stand together. We will stand firm together in the trying days ahead. Together we will stand, together we will fight, and together we will win," the prime minister said on Israeli TV.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel is "in the midst of a campaign against Iran's axis of evil". He believes the Jewish state to be living through the "days of great achievements," which includes the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Shia group Hezbollah, in Lebanon, as well as "huge explosions."

The prime minister’s declaration came in the midst of reports about the possibility of Iran preparing to launch a missile attack in the direction of Israel. The army personnel had received such information from their US colleagues, but according to Israel there is no evidence of a missile strike being launched by Iran, the IDF official spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.