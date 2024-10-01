Russia’s Aerospace Forces deliver strikes on three militant bases in Syria

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces have delivered strikes on three bases of militants from the US-controlled Al Tanf zone, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

"The command of Syria’s armed forces, supported by a Russian battlegroup, continues reconnaissance in mountain and desert areas in Homs and Deir ez-Zor directorates. The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on three detected bases of militants who left the Al Tanf zone," he said.

According to him, aviation of the so-called counterterrorist coalition led by the US continues to create dangerous situations over Syria, conducting flights violating deconfliction protocols and Syria’s airspace.

Over the past 24 hours, the "coalition" has violated the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols six times. The incidents were related to drone flights not coordinated with the Russian side.

Ten violations of the rules of using Syria’s airspace by the "coalition" have been registered in the area of Al Tanf in the past 24 hours: by two pairs of F-15 fighters (twice) and a pair of F-16 fighters.