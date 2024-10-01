Shigeru Ishiba elected Japan’s PM in vote

TOKYO, October 1. /TASS/. Shigeru Ishiba, president of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), was elected the country’s 102nd prime minister in a vote by legislators in the lower house on Tuesday.

Ishiba scored 291 votes out of 465.

On October 4, Ishiba and his key ministers will deliver keynote addresses in parliament before its lower house will be dissolved on October 9 for an early election to be held on October 27.

Ishiba, 67, made the statement as he announced a leadership revamp in the LDP on September 30, even before he was chosen as premier. This vexed the opposition which accused him of violating the Constitution.