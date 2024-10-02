Iran expects stabilization of Middle East situation in coming days — top diplomat

DUBAI, October 2. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities expect stabilization of the situation in the Middle East region in the near future, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Last night (on October 1 - TASS), we hit only military facilities and, unlike the Israelis, we did not hit civilian infrastructure. We expect a gradual stabilization of the situation in the region in the coming days," the Tasnim news agency quoted the top diplomat as saying.

On the evening of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran's armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel. An air-raid warning was declared throughout the country, and the population was ordered to take shelter. The IRGC said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets.

Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli army assured that the Iranian attack did not damage the combat capability of the country's air force.