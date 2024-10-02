Moscow may expand list of countries citizens of which can move to Russia easier — MFA

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Moscow may expand the list of countries the citizens of which can relocate to Russia through a simplified procedure, Alexey Klimov, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's consular department, stated in an interview with TASS.

"To implement the Russian President's decree No. 702 of August 19, 2024, 'Providing Humanitarian Support to Individuals Sharing Traditional Russian Spiritual and Moral Values,' the Russian Government's order No. 2560-r of September 17, 2024, approved a list of foreign states and territories that promote destructive neoliberal ideologies contradicting traditional Russian spiritual and moral values. We expect that this list may be updated in the future based on ongoing monitoring conducted by the Russian Foreign Ministry and its foreign missions," he stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum, noted that he had recently signed a decree to provide humanitarian support to people who share traditional Russian spiritual and moral values. Putin emphasized that Russia is not opposing other values but rather promoting its own. He explained that "this decision was made in response to a growing number of requests from countries where people are essentially deprived of the freedom to choose." According to him, these are primarily families with children, targeted by local authorities imposing distorted ethical standards.