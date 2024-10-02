Iran vows to hit Israel even harder if further provoked — top defense official

DUBAI, October 2. /TASS/. Iran only used part of its missile arsenal during its recent attack on Israel, and will not hesitate to reach deeper into its bag in case of a new threat from the country, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said.

"The missile operation by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran's armed forces) showed only part of our missile potential, while another part, the high-tech deadly missiles, was not used," he said during an IRIB TV broadcast.

"If the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) escalates things further, we will use more diverse weapons. We will hit them even harder if a war breaks out in the region," the top defense official added.

On the evening of October 1, the IRGC launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.

The Israeli Chief of the General Staff vowed to "choose the right time" to surprise Iran with an attack, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Jewish warned that attacks on Israel will be ramped up.