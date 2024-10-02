Kremlin working out Putin’s trip to G20 summit in Brazil

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the G20 summit scheduled for November in Rio de Janeiro is currently being worked out, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"We continue to work out this issue. We will inform everyone once a final decision is made," the spokesman assured.

The Russian president has been invited to the G20 summit, Brazil's sherpa in the G20, Mauricio Lirio, told TASS. Brazil has not publicly responded to calls from some G20 members, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who have suggested that the invitation to the Russian leader should be a topic of discussion.

Brazil holds the presidency of the association from December 1, 2023. The year's G20 final summit of the association will be held on November 18-19 in Rio de Janeiro.