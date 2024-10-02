Hezbollah says its fighters engage in battles with Israeli army in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, October 2. /TASS/. Lebanon's Shia group Hezbollah is engaged in clashes with Israeli servicemen in the border settlement of al-Adisa in southern Lebanon.

"Islamic resistance fighters clashed at dawn on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, with an Israeli enemy infantry unit that tried to infiltrate the town of al-Adisa," the movement said in a statement.

Hezbollah also said that the Israeli army unit was forced to retreat due to the losses it suffered.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel.