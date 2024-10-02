Israel to give large-scale response to Iranian attack — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Israel's response to Iran's missile attack will be extensive, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said on the RBC TV channel.

"Israel will retaliate on a large scale and with serious consequences. Any power that believes it can threaten or attack Israel should be aware that it will pay a heavy price," the diplomat stated.

"Yesterday's attack on Israel by Iran is an act capable of igniting a full-scale war," Halperin noted when asked about the likelihood of a direct conflict between Israel and Iran.

On the evening of October 1, the IRGC launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.

The Israeli Chief of the General Staff vowed to "choose the right time" to surprise Iran with an attack, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Jewish warned that attacks on Israel will be ramped up.