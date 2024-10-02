Relations with Russia important even in case of total disagreement

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia-Israel relations are significant and important, even if there are total disagreements, the Israeli Embassy in Moscow told TASS.

"The relations between Israel and Russia are important and significant, even if there are key issues on which our positions absolutely do not coincide," the embassy said.

"Therefore, the possibility of discourse and dialogue lies at the heart of interstate relations. This is why we have embassies and ambassadors in Moscow and in Israel," the diplomats added.