Iran 'crosses red line' with attack on Israel — Israeli Foreign Minister

TEL AVIV, October 2. /TASS/. Iran’s leadership "crossed the red line" with its massive missile attack against Israel on October 1, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

"The Ayatollah regime has crossed the red line - and the State of Israel will not remain silent in the face of Iran's brutal attack on our citizens. The entire free world must stand with Israel to stop the Iranian axis of evil - before it’s too late," he said on X.

"The support and solidarity from leaders and nations around the world will never be forgotten. We know who our friends are," he said.