Israeli soldiers advance 400 meters into Lebanon, then withdraw — army

BEIRUT, October 2. /TASS/. Israeli servicemen penetrated 400 meters into Lebanon, but then withdrew, a Lebanese army spokesman said in a statement.

"The intrusion of the Israeli soldiers didn't last long," the statement posted on X quoted him as saying. "The violation of the state border was recorded near Khirbet Yaron and Al-Adisa Gate," the spokesman said.

Earlier, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported that a Lebanese soldier was killed near Machghara in the western Bekaa region when an Israeli missile hit his house.