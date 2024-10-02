Middle East conflicts to cease after US, Europe withdraw from region — Iran's leader

DUBAI, October 2. /TASS/. Military conflicts in the Middle East will end when the US and European countries leave the region, Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

"If they [the US and Europe] withdraw this region, without a doubt, these conflicts, wars, and clashes will disappear completely. <...> And the countries of the region can manage themselves, manage their region, live together in peace, health, and well-being," the Mehr news agency quoted him as saying.

Iran's spiritual leader added that the root cause of all regional problems is the presence of Western forces in the Middle East who act as "false claimants of peace and tranquility."

On the evening of October 1, the IRGC launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.