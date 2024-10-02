Report says 14 Israeli troops killed in gunfights with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, October 2. /TASS/. Fourteen Israeli servicemen were killed in clashes with Hezbollah fighters on the border with Lebanon, Sky News Arabia television reported, citing Israeli military sources.

According to previous reports, four soldiers were killed and about 20 other wounded during gunfights in the border areas of El-Edeis and Maroun al-Ras, where ambushes had been set up.

The death toll rose after Hezbollah fighters detonated an anti-personnel mine on the border near the village of Khirbet Yarun, the report said. In a post on Telegram, Hezbollah said the explosion killed and wounded some Israeli soldiers.

The Israel Defense Forces said Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, a commander in the Egoz Unit, was killed during fighting in Lebanon on Wednesday.