Seven Israelis killed, sixteen injured after gunmen unleash terror in Tel Aviv — police

TEL AVIV, October 2. /TASS/. Seven Israeli citizens were killed, and sixteen others were wounded after two men opened fire on civilians on the streets of Tel Aviv late on October 1, according to a statement issued by Israeli police following an investigation.

Earlier, six people were reported killed and nine wounded.

The agency confirmed that the attack was carried out by two terrorists. One of them was killed at the scene and the other was severely wounded. They were carrying automatic weapons, ammunition and knives. Both attackers "are residents of Hebron (a major city in the West Bank - TASS); they had no previous criminal record," but, "one of them was involved in riots," the press service said.

"The two terrorists began their killing spree by entering a streetcar at a public transport stop and opening fire on passengers," the police stated. "They then proceeded along Jerusalem Boulevard, attacking passersby until they were neutralized," the agency added.

The police further reported that "suspected accomplices of the terrorists were detained overnight in a neighborhood in Hebron."