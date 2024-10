DONETSK, October 2. /TASS/. Russian forces have cleared Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) of Ukrainian troops, defense circles told TASS on Wednesday.

"The enemy’s battlegroup in Ugledar has been actually eliminated," the defense circles said.

Kiev has sustained "heavy losses" due to its refusal to withdraw its troops from the city when it was possible, the defense circles said.