BUDAPEST, October 2. /TASS/. All European countries will soon come out in favor of a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"In Europe today, only Hungary still sees peace as its mission, but soon, as happened with migration, others will see the error of war and turn to the side of peace,’ Orban said in a video footage posted by his spokesman Zoltan Kovacs on X social network.

"The West jumped into Ukrainian-Russian conflict recklessly based on miscalculations and a misguided strategy. The situation is worsening, the fighting is not diminishing, it is escalating. There is no solution to war on the battlefield <…> We need a ceasefire, negotiations and peace" the Hungarian Prime Minister said.

On July 1, Hungary took over the six-month presidency of the EU Council.

On July 5, Orban visited Moscow, where he met with Putin, discussed possible ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and the start of peace talks. Later, the Prime Minister visited Beijing, where he met with Xi Jinping. Before his visit to Russia, Orban discussed the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine with the President of that country, Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on July 2. The discussion of potential peace initiatives in the capitals of Russia and China without taking into account the opinion of Brussels caused outrage in the EU leadership. They believed that Hungary was undermining European unity and the community's course for the highest possible level of support for Ukraine.