Putin, Xi exchange congratulations on 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations

BEIJING, October 2. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that lasting good-neighborliness, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation have become the most essential features of bilateral ties between China and Russia," the Chinese news agency reported.

"China and Russia, both major countries of the world and key emerging markets, are each other's largest neighbor," the agency said quoting a statement from the Chinese leader. "Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 75 years ago, the two sides have continuously upgraded the quality of bilateral ties based on the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples while drawing from historical experience."

China’s CGTN TV channel reported citing Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying that "Three quarters of a century ago, our country was the first in the world to recognize the People's Republic of China and it promptly established close cooperative relations with the new China."

"Close and mutually beneficial relations between Russia and China have been successfully tested by the time and currently the Russian-Chinese relations are at the highest possible level in history," the Russian president said.

Putin also added that China and the Russia keep developing active cooperation regarding various political, trade, economic, scientific and technical issues, "effectively cooperating in international and regional affairs, and are jointly committed to building a just and multipolar world."