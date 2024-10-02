Chevron resumes gas production and supplies from Tamar and Leviathan platforms in Israel

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. - The US company Chevron has resumed production and supplies from the Leviathan and Tamar gas platforms in Israel, which it had temporarily stopped as a precautionary measure due to Iran's massive missile strike, the company's press service told TASS.

"Chevron Mediterranean Limited (CML) can confirm that we have resumed production at both our Tamar and Leviathan facilities and are supplying natural gas to our customers in Israel and the region from both reservoirs. Any questions regarding the current security situation should be addressed to the appropriate Israeli governmental authorities," the company said.

Earlier, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that Iranian missiles hit gas reservoirs near the city of Ashkelon in southwestern Israel. Chevron (one of the largest players on the Israeli offshore area) told TASS that the company's people and facilities were safe.

The price of gas in Europe at the opening of exchange trading on Wednesday responded to these events by growing by 3%, but then returned to its previous values.

Iran's missile strike

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel in response to the assassinations of key figures in the leadership of the Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their intended targets, while Israel claims that Iran launched about 180 missiles and most of them were intercepted.

The Israeli General Staff promised to "choose its time" and surprise with a response to the attack, while Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned in Hebrew that strikes on Israel would be even more extensive.