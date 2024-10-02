US directly responsible for developments in Middle East — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has blamed Washington for the current situation in the Middle East.

"I am certain that everything we are witnessing falls under the direct responsibility of the US, which has assumed the sole right to do 'good' in this region," the diplomat stated, commenting on the Middle East escalation during an interview on Radio Sputnik.

On the evening of October 1, the IRGC launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.

The Israeli Chief of the General Staff vowed to "choose the right time" to surprise Iran with an attack, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Jewish warned that attacks on Israel will be ramped up.