MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian troops repelled three more attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to break through the border towards the settlement of Novy Put in the Kursk Region.

The enemy lost over 300 troops in the past day. Kiev’s total losses since the start of fighting in the Kursk area have exceeded 19,550 service members.

Russia’s tactical aircraft and missile forces carried out strikes on Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

TASS has gathered the main information about the situation in the region.

Operation to wipe out Ukrainian units

- Russian forces repelled five enemy counterattacks towards the settlement of Plekhovo in the past day, foiling attacks towards Olgovka and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye.

- Russian forces also thwarted three attempts by the Ukrainian army to break through the border towards the settlement of Novy Put.

- Units of Russia’s Battlegroup North continued offensive operations, defeating Ukrainian forces near the settlements of Lyubimovka, Novy Put, Nikolayevo-Daryino and Plekhovo.

- Russian forces also hit the gathering points of Ukrainian troops and equipment in the Kursk region.

- Tactical aircraft and missile forces conducted strikes on Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukrainian army’s losses

- The enemy lost over 300 troops in the past day, along with two armored vehicles, including an infantry fighting vehicle and an armored combat vehicle, as well as a Bogdana self-propelled howitzer, five motor vehicles and two electronic warfare systems. Seven Ukrainian service members surrendered to Russian forces.

- Since the start of fighting in the Kursk area, Kiev has lost over 19,550 troops, 135 tanks, 66 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 860 armored combat vehicles, 574 motor vehicles, 156 artillery pieces, 33 multiple launch rocket systems, including eight US-made HIMARS launchers and six MLRS launchers, nine missile launchers, five transport-loading vehicles, 40 electronic warfare systems, nine counterbattery radars, three air defense radars, 19 pieces of engineering equipment, including 11 combat engineer vehicles, a UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle and two armored maintenance and recovery vehicles.

Kursk Nuclear Power Plant’s operation

- The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) continues to operate normally amid a state of emergency declared in the region, a spokesperson for the Rosenergoatom nuclear facility operator told TASS following a general meeting of the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) in Abu Dhabi.