Russia to continue working with IAEA to protect ZNPP

ABU DHABI, October 2. /TASS/. Russia will continue to work jointly with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), a ZNPP operator representative told TASS following the general meeting of the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) in Abu Dhabi.

"We, together with the IAEA, place special emphasis on ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities. Both we and the IAEA consider this task a top priority. Despite the well-known differences in positions, Russia and the IAEA secretariat are working together on these issues. This joint effort, including the continued permanent presence of the IAEA at the ZNPP, will be maintained," the representative said.

He also emphasized that the IAEA's primary responsibility is to monitor and assess the operational and physical safety of the plant. "We must give them credit, as they accurately document the situation at the ZNPP and reflect this in their regular statements to the global community," the operator's representative added.

WANO is a non-profit international organization that unites all operators of nuclear power plants worldwide.

More than 400 delegates from 35 countries, including Rosenergoatom CEO Alexander Shutikov, attended the association's general meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The next WANO meeting will be held in 2026 in Tokyo.