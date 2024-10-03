Gaza infrastructure almost destroyed by Israeli army — Palestinian president

CAIRO, October 3. /TASS/. Almost 90% of all infrastructure facilities in the Gaza Strip have now been destroyed by the actions of the Israeli army, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said, speaking at the third summit of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), which started in the Qatari capital of Doha.

"The relentless Israeli aggression has caused the destruction of about 90% of the Gaza Strip's infrastructure," the Palestinian leader noted. He emphasized that the Israeli forces "destroyed almost all sports facilities in the enclave."

Abbas strongly condemned Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanese regions, and the capital, Beirut. The Palestinian president urged the international community to "immediately intervene in Gaza and southern Lebanon to stop Israeli aggression and prevent further bloodshed."

The Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) was established in June 2002 at the initiative of Thailand, with 35 countries participating in the format. The primary goal of the ACD is to create a platform that will link major multilateral Asian associations and serve as a region-wide forum for socio-economic cooperation. Iran has been chairing the group since September 2023 and will be succeeded by Thailand in 2025.