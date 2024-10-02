Zelensky reshuffles top of Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has decided to shake up Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service.

According to the presidential decrees published on the website of the Ukrainian head of state, Oleg Sinayko was dismissed from his post as the agency’s deputy head. He will be replaced by Gennady Bogach. In addition, Oleg Lugovsky was promoted from deputy head to first deputy head.

On October 1, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also made some changes to his department. He asked the government to dismiss three of his deputies. One of these deputies, Stanislav Gaider, will be moved to a position in the minister's office, serving as its head.

The reshuffle comes amid rumors that the top defense official will soon be sacked due to the problems on the front. He is rumored to be replaced by Digital Transformation Minister Mikhail Fyodorov. Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov may also resign along with Umerov, according to reports.