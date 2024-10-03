Musk slams Democrats for trying to deprive Americans of freedom of speech

NEW YORK, October 3. /TASS/. The Democratic Party seeks to deprive the American people of freedom of speech, US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said.

"The Democratic Party openly wants to take your freedom of speech under the guise of what they deem to be ‘hate’," he wrote on the X social media platform.

Earlier, Republican candidate for US vice president James David Vance said that censorship was the main threat to democracy in the country. According to him, incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic hopeful for US presidency, wants "to silence people from speaking their minds."