Georgian parliament speaker signs law banning LGBT propaganda

TBILISI, October 3. /TASS/. Georgian Parliament Chairman Shalva Papuashvili has signed a law banning LGBT propaganda (the LGBT movement is labeled as extremist and banned in Russia - TASS), according to a statement on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

Earlier, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili refused to sign the legislation.

"Today, in accordance with the Georgian Constitution, I am signing the law ‘On the Protection of Family Values and Minors,’ which Salome Zourabichvili refused to sign. <...> The law I am signing is not about fleeting, temporary and volatile ideas and ideologies. It is based on common sense, historical experience and the Christian, Georgian and European values that have remained strong throughout centuries," the statement reads.

Papuashvili said the president’s refusal to sign the law came as no surprise, describing her as "the nominal opposition leader." According to the parliament speaker, he is well aware that the law will come under criticism from the country's Western partners.

A Zourabichvili administration official told TASS on Wednesday that the Georgian president had refused to sign the law banning LGBT propaganda and sent it back to parliament. Georgia’s legislature passed the third and final reading of the bill on September 17.

Essense of law

The main goal of the legislation is to clarify issues related to marriage, the adoption of minors and medical procedures aimed at changing gender identity. In addition, May 17 is designated as the Day of Family Sanctity and Respect for Parents.

Under the new amendments, any marriages other than between a man and a woman, are banned, as well as the adoption of minors by same-sex couples and gender reassignment surgeries. Violations will be punishable by one to four years in prison. Individuals will face fines of 1,500 laris (over $555) and entities will be fined 4,000 laris (over $1,400) for promoting LGBT ideas in schools. Broadcasters will be prohibited from showing intimate same-sex scenes and advertising such content. Individuals will be fined 800 laris (about $297) and entities will be given a fine of 2,500 laris (about $929) for LGBT-related ads.

Providing minors with information on gender change or same-sex relations will be punishable by a fine of 1,000 laris (about $371) for individuals and 3,000 laris (over $1,100) for legal entities. Moreover, public gatherings or rallies aimed at promoting LGBT ideas will also be prohibited. Under amendments to the Criminal Code, offenses carrying fines will now also carry prison terms of up to two years.