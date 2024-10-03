Iran to support resistance forces until full liberation of Palestine — president

DOHA, October 3. /TASS/. Iran will support the Palestinians and their resistance forces until the final liberation from the Israeli occupation, President Masoud Pezeshkian told the third summit of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue in Qatar.

"We will continue to support the Palestinian resistance until the complete liberation of Palestine. We see this as our responsibility in the Palestinian issue and we firmly adhere to this stance," he said.

Pezeshkian warned that all those responsible for human rights violations and war crimes in the Gaza Strip should know that "the resistance forces are a fruitful tree that cannot be destroyed."

The Iranian president arrived in Qatar on Wednesday on an official visit for a third ACD summit. His country has held the rotating presidency of the organization since October 2023.