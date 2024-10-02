China’s stance on Ukraine balanced, consistent — top Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. China has a balanced and consistent position on the Ukrainian issue, supporting the rectification of the conflict’s root causes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia.

"We are noting China’s balanced and consistent approach to the situation around the Ukraine crisis," the Russian foreign minister said. "The initiatives on its political and diplomatic settlement promoted by Beijing take into account the most important part - the need to remove the conflict’s primary causes," he explained.

Lavrov added that they include NATO’s eastward expansion, the creation of an anti-Russian military foothold in Ukraine, the 2014 coup in Kiev supported by Washington and Brussels as well as the neo-Nazi Kiev regime’s policy on eliminating all things Russian, including the language, culture, media outlets and the Orthodox Church.

Additionally, the top Russian diplomat noted that Russia and China are maintaining close coordination on the most pertinent regional issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula, in the South China and East China seas, in the Middle East and Africa.

Global importance of Russia-China cooperation

The importance of the Russia-China partnership in global affairs is growing which is reflected by trusting relations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Lavrov said.

"Intensive and trusting interaction of our leaders is the main driving force of Russian-Chinese relations," the top Russian diplomat said. "We see this as a vivid testament to the special nature of our ties and the growing importance of the Russia-China partnership in global affairs," he stressed.

"Nowadays, when the world is going through truly tectonic shifts, related to the shaping of a multipolar world order, the Russian-Chinese strategic connection does not only serve as a potent balancing factor in international politics but also directly facilitates the development of the two countries’ economies and the increased well-being of their citizens," Lavrov noted.

He reiterated that over the past years, Putin and Xi held over 40 bilateral meetings.