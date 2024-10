MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Failures in operation of the Telegram messenger are observed in daytime on October 3.

Reposted messages are uploaded longer than usual in channels, a TASS reporter observes. Messages are also being sent longer than usual. Certain messages sent from mobile versions are synchronizing with desktop versions of the messenger during a long period of time.

The messenger experienced the delay with sending messages and uploading media files on October 1 also.