Lebanon requests diplomatic assistance from Moscow, envoy says

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Beirut has requested diplomatic assistance from Moscow in resolving the conflict in the Middle East, Lebanese Ambassador to Russia Chawki Bou Nassar said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, during meetings with Russian diplomats, he asked them "to increase their diplomatic and political efforts with all the concerned parties and influential parties in the Middle East and the whole world, including in the United Nations and all international organizations."

Moscow "made it clear that they are making a lot of calls" in order to support a peaceful solution, Chawki Bou Nassar said.

The ambassador noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib had held a meeting at the United Nations a while ago. "They discussed the situation in Lebanon, and also he (Lavrov - TASS) informed our minister about Russian readiness to exert all efforts needed to put an end to this fight in the Middle East, especially in Lebanon," the Lebanese envoy stressed.