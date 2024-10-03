Russian air defenses shoot down several targets approaching Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, October 3. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have shot down several aerial targets near Belgorod, there have been reports of falling debris, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov stated on his Telegram channel.

"Our air defense system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod Region. Several air targets approaching the city were downed. There is no information about casualties or damage at the moment. There are reports of falling debris from the downed targets," he wrote.

The head of the region noted that all services are working on the ground. Gladkov will later additionally inform about the possible damage.