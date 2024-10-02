Russian Aerospace Forces hit three militant bases in two Syrian provinces

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces have carried out strikes on three bases that militants coming from the Al-Tanf area set up in the Homs and Deir ez-Zor provinces, Captain 1st rank Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"The command of the Syrian Armed Forces, backed by the Russian group of forces, continues reconnaissance and search operations in mountainous and desert areas in the provinces of Homs and Deir ez-Zor. The Russian Aerospace Forces have carried out strikes on three bases of militants coming from the Al-Tanf area," he specified.