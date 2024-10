BEIRUT, October 3. /TASS/. The Lebanese Health Ministry has published data on victims of Israeli airstrikes on Beirut and Baalbek in the country’s east as well as on the southern governorates of Nabatieh, Saida and Tyre over the past 24 hours.

In a statement on X, the ministry said that 46 people were killed and 85 wounded.

On October 2, 55 were killed and 156 injured. On October 1, 95 Lebanese were killed in Israeli bombardments while 172 were wounded.