OPEC refutes WSJ article on Saudi minister’s statements

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Claims made by The Wall Street Journal in its article that Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud had allegedly warned OPEC+ members of a potential price drop to $50 per barrel should they fail to comply with agreements reached are absolutely ungrounded, OPEC said in the statement posted on the X social network.

"OPEC secretariat stresses that no such conference call occurred last week, nor has any call or video conference taken place since the last OPEC+ meeting on September 5," the statement reads. "The alleged statements, attributed to unnamed sources, lack any credibility and are completely fabricated," OPEC noted.

"It is deeply concerning that the WSJ would publish such a report, which not only lacks journalistic integrity and professionalism but also shows a blatant disregard for the respect owed to OPEC+ Ministers," OPEC added.