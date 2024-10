VORONEZH, October 3. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems on duty have wiped out more than 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the borderline Voronezh Region, regional Governor Alexander Gusev said on his Telegram channel.

"Air defense systems on duty in the Voronezh Region have eliminated over 10 drones. According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties or damage," he wrote.

The governor wrote that the danger of an UAV attack in the region remains.