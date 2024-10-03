Israel sees no need for immediate, large-scale strike on Iran — media

WASHINGTON, October 3. /TASS/. Israel does not consider it necessary to launch an immediate large-scale strike on Iran, The Washington Post reported citing US officials.

According to reports, Israeli officials have privately indicated that the country is in no rush to launch a large-scale attack. Meanwhile, the US and EU are concerned that Israel might target economic sites in Iran, which could lead to further escalation in the region, The Washington Post notes.

According to the newspaper, US officials are urging Israel to give a measured response. However, US allies in Europe are concerned that America is not applying enough pressure on the Israeli government. "Our understanding is the Americans are not holding them (Israel - TASS) back," a European official told the newspaper. Meanwhile, the US stated that despite Israel's claims of restraint, Washington's position may change depending on the political situation. The US noted that Israeli assurances given in private have not always held true over the past year, the newspaper reported.

According to WP, US President Joe Biden said he would not support an Israeli strike on nuclear facilities. A White House spokesman said that Israeli officials had not discussed such a move in private conversations with US officials, the newspaper emphasized.

On the evening of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel. An air-raid warning was declared throughout the country, and the population was ordered to take shelter. The IRGC said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.

Israeli General Staff vowed to "choose the right moment" to surprise Iran with a counter-attack, while Khamenei, speaking Hebrew, warned that the attacks on Israel will only be expanded.