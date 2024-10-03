Israeli fighter jets attack Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut — army

TEL AVIV, October 3. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck the intelligence headquarters facilities of Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah, the army press service reported.

"A short while ago, IAF fighter jets, operating based on IDF intelligence, struck targets belonging to Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters in Beirut," the statement said.

Among the targets attacked, the military listed "command centers," "intelligence-gathering means," and fighters "belonging to the [Hezbollah intelligence] unit."

The attacked unit "Hezbollah’s primary intelligence body and is responsible for aggregating intelligence about the IDF and the State of Israel," the press service said. "The headquarters directs Hezbollah intelligence activity and coordinates strategic intelligence-gathering capabilities," the statement added.